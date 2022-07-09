Rajasthan receives heavy rainfall in last 24 hrs, more to follow: MeT

Rajasthan received heavy rainfall at isolated places in the last 24 hours, Meteorological Department (MeT) said. Bhilwara recorded highest rainfall at 8 cm, followed by Phagi in Jaipur with 5 cm of rainfall till Saturday morning. Several other places received rainfall below 5 cm during the same period.

The Met department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Baran, Kota, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu and Churu districts on Saturday and in Ajmer and Nagaur on Sunday. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Bundi, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur, Ajmer, Tonk, Bhilwara, Dausa, Karauli, Sawaimadhopur, Pali and Ganganagar districts during next 24 hours.

