Maha: Heavy rains cause flooding in three villages in Hingoli and Nanded districts, residents shifted

Residents of three villages in Hingoli and Nanded districts of Maharashtra are being shifted to safety after heavy rainfall in the region caused flooding in Asana river, officials said on Saturday.

Vasmat taluka in the Hingoli district recorded 150 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM on Saturday. Some people from Hadgaon village located downstream of the Asana river in Nanded district neighbouring Hingoli were also evacuated. So far, at least 200 people have been moved to safety, a top district official said. Parts of the Hingoli district, located in the Marathwada region around 200 km from Mumbai, have been receiving heavy showers over the past couple of days.

''Due to the downpour, the Asana river in the Hingoli district flooded on Friday night. The low-lying areas in Kurunda and Kinhola villages in Vasmat tehsil were badly affected,'' he told PTI.

Although the water level is receding, the district administration has been shifting the residents of these villages to a Zilla Parishad school nearby, district collector Jitendra Papalkar said on Saturday.

He said that no loss of human life has been reported so far and the situation is being monitored.

In the 24 hours ending 8 AM on Friday, the Hingoli district had recorded 230.70 mm rainfall, which is 26.84 per cent of its annual average rainfall, the district authorities said in a statement.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde phoned the collector of Hingoli, which received heavy rains in the last 48 hours, and issued instructions regarding evacuating people and providing other forms of relief.

''You should ensure the safe evacuation of the villagers and shift them to temporary shelters. Make provision for food and drinking water for them,'' Shinde, who is currently in Delhi to meet BJP leaders, told the collector.

In a video clip that was released to the media, Shinde can be heard telling the collector to deploy more National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams if required. The Hingoli district administration has, meanwhile, begun the survey of the damage caused by the flood. People have started returning to their homes as the water level of the swollen Asana river is receding, Papalkar said. ''We have made all the necessary arrangements (for accommodating people) in the Zilla Parishad school. Tankers of clean drinking water are being made available from Vasmat. Food is also prepared for the flood-affected people, he said.

