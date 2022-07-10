Left Menu

Rocket attack collapses apartment block in Ukraine's Donbas, killing six

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 10-07-2022 11:16 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 11:12 IST
Rocket attack collapses apartment block in Ukraine's Donbas, killing six
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

At least six people have been killed and more than 30 are feared trapped after Russian Uragan rockets hit a five-storey apartment block in Ukraine's Donetsk region, collapsing the building, the region's governor said.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram that the strike took place on Saturday evening in the town of Chasiv Yar. He said six people had been confirmed killed and five wounded, and that according to information from residents, at least 34 people were likely trapped in the ruins.

