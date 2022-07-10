Left Menu

Adityanath inaugurates Lulu Mall in Lucknow

I would like to thank him and the Government of Uttar Pradesh for all the support. Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and former Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma were also present at the inaugural function.Located on the Amar Shaheed Path, Golf City, Lulu Mall will be home to some of the biggest brands in India.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-07-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 22:42 IST
Adityanath inaugurates Lulu Mall in Lucknow
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday inaugurated the Lulu Mall in the state capital.

After inaugurating it, Adityanath took a round of the mall along with Lulu Group chairman Yusuffali MA and saw its key attractions including the mega LuLu Hypermarket and the family entertainment zone Funtura. Yusuffali M.A, chairman Lulu Group said, ''I met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji in 2018 and presented the details of the Lulu Lucknow. He instantly said that you start the work, the government will support (you). I would like to thank him and the Government of Uttar Pradesh for all the support.'' Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and former Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma were also present at the inaugural function.

Located on the Amar Shaheed Path, Golf City, Lulu Mall will be home to some of the biggest brands in India. Catering to the diverse taste of every visitor, the mall houses 15 fine dining restaurants and cafes, and a massive food court with 25 brand outlets that have a capacity of seating 1600 patrons. Spread over 2.2 million square feet, Lulu mall will also have a dedicated wedding shopping arena with the choicest jewellry, fashion, and premium watch brands. An 11-screen PVR superplex will be launched later this year. The mall will be equipped with a dedicated multi-level parking facility for over 3,000 vehicles.

With the launch, Lulu Group International will have five malls in the country, the others being in Kochi, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Thrissur. The group has an extensive expansion plan in India, with many more projects in the pipeline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022