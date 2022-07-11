Left Menu

Construction firm cheats people by promising jobs overseas

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 11-07-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 18:59 IST
About 50 people on Monday sought action on a construction company, said to be based in Singapore, for allegedy cheating them of crores of rupees by promising them jobs in that country, according to police here.

The victims claimed nearly 100 people across Tamil Nadu were cheated by the company's branch here for collecting over Rs 3 crore to get the employment, the pollce said. Since there was no response from the company after having received the money, 50 of the victims lodged a complaint and submitted a petition to the Superintendent of Police seeking legal action on the firm.

