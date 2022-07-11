Left Menu

NASA’s EZIE mission passes key developmental milestone; will study electrical currents in Earth’s atmosphere

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 11-07-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 22:32 IST
NASA’s EZIE mission passes key developmental milestone; will study electrical currents in Earth’s atmosphere
Image Credits: NASA/Johns Hopkins APL

NASA's heliophysics mission EZIE, short for the Electrojet Zeeman Imaging Explorer, has passed a key developmental milestone, pushing the mission from the design phase to the construction phase, the agency said on Monday.

The mission was approved by NASA in 2020 and is planned to launch no earlier than September 2024. EZIE will study auroral electrojets - intense electric currents flowing about 65 miles above the ground in a layer of Earth's atmosphere rich in charged atoms, or ions, called the ionosphere.

The mission findings will help solve decades-old debates about the electrojets' structure and evolution and, in turn, will open the door to a more complete understanding of Earth's space weather. According to NASA, the same space weather phenomena that power the beautiful aurora can cause interference with radio and communication signals and utility grids on Earth's surface, and damage to spacecraft in orbit.

The EZIE mission comprises a trio of CubeSats, each of which will measure the electrojet current by imaging their "fingerprint." The spacecraft will look at the light being emitted from oxygen molecules below the electrojets at just 50 miles (80 kilometers) above the surface.

EZIE is funded by the Heliophysics Explorers Program, managed by the Explorers Program Office at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) will build the satellite instruments while Blue Canyon Technologies will provide the spacecraft and mission operations center, and it will perform systems integration and testing as well as mission operations. The launch and deployment operations for this mission will be provided by Maverick Space Systems.

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022