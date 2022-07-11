Left Menu

Maha CM promises permanent plan for Gadchiroli to ensure villages do not get cut off due to rains

A permanent plan will be prepared for villages in Gadchiroli which get cut off every year due to heavy rainfall and floods, the chief minister said after presiding over a review meeting with officials.He directed officials to submit a proposal for preparing the plan.Shinde said a government medical college and hospital, whose work is pending, will start soon in Gadchiroli.Gadchiroli is experiencing heavy rainfall for the last three days.

PTI | Gadchiroli | Updated: 11-07-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 22:35 IST
Maha CM promises permanent plan for Gadchiroli to ensure villages do not get cut off due to rains
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said a permanent plan will be drafted to ensure that villages in Gadchiroli district do not get cut off from other areas due to rains and floods every year.

Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday visited the Gadchiroli district and reviewed the rain situation. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert of ''heavy to extremely heavy rains'' in this east Maharashtra district from July 10 to 13. Shinde and Fadnavis inspected the Wainganga river and took stock of the flood situation. ''A permanent plan will be prepared for villages in Gadchiroli which get cut off every year due to heavy rainfall and floods,'' the chief minister said after presiding over a review meeting with officials.

He directed officials to submit a proposal for preparing the plan.

Shinde said a government medical college and hospital, whose work is pending, will start soon in Gadchiroli.

Gadchiroli is experiencing heavy rainfall for the last three days. A total of 313 people from 11 villages have been shifted to help centres.

Communication with 128 villages in the district was lost last Saturday due to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis said his administrative experience and the humane attitude of the CM will benefit Maharashtra.

''Certainly. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde believes in working at the ground level. He works 24/7. This will benefit Maharashtra, '' he told a news channel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022