Left Menu

Heavy rainfall in parts of Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-07-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 11:50 IST
Heavy rainfall in parts of Rajasthan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy showers occurred at isolated places in east Rajasthan while a few other parts of the state recorded light to moderate rains, the weather department said.

Mount Abu and Pratapgarh recorded a maximum of 8 cm of rainfall in a day.

Sangod in Kota recorded 7 cm of rain in a day, while Tatgarh in Ajmer and Bagidora in Banswara both recorded 6 cm of rainfall, according to the meteorological department.

The department has forecast heavy rain in parts of Banswara, Sirohi, Rajsamand, Pratapgarh, Jhalawar, Chittorgarh, Barmer, Pali, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, and Nagaur districts till tomorrow morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global
4
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022