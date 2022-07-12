Maha: Portion of house collapses in Thane; no casualties

Left Menu

A portion of a house collapsed in Rabodi area of Maharashtras city on Tuesday, and no one was injured in the incident, a civic official said. Thane city has received 99.77 mm rain in 24 hours ending 8.30 am and the seasons total rainfall was 987.94 mm.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-07-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 15:14 IST
A portion of a house collapsed in Rabodi area of Maharashtra's city on Tuesday, and no one was injured in the incident, a civic official said. The incident took place at the Rehmat Nagar locality of Rabodi in the afternoon, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Local firemen and a team of the RDMC rushed to the spot and provided assistance, after a portion of the single-storey structure collapsed, he said.

Occupants of the house were evacuated and shifted to a safer accommodation, he added. Thane city has received 99.77 mm rain in 24 hours ending 8.30 am and the season's total rainfall was 987.94 mm. The region had received 1271.96 mm rain during the same time last season, the official said.

