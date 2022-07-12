Maha: Portion of house collapses in Thane; no casualties

A portion of a house collapsed in Rabodi area of Maharashtra's city on Tuesday, and no one was injured in the incident, a civic official said. The incident took place at the Rehmat Nagar locality of Rabodi in the afternoon, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Local firemen and a team of the RDMC rushed to the spot and provided assistance, after a portion of the single-storey structure collapsed, he said.

Occupants of the house were evacuated and shifted to a safer accommodation, he added. Thane city has received 99.77 mm rain in 24 hours ending 8.30 am and the season's total rainfall was 987.94 mm. The region had received 1271.96 mm rain during the same time last season, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)