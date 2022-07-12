Left Menu

Protection fall of Thane school collapses; no report of injuries, 5 vehicles damaged

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-07-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 15:59 IST
Protection fall of Thane school collapses; no report of injuries, 5 vehicles damaged
  • Country:
  • India

A part of the protection wall of a school building collapsed in Thane city's Patlipada area when a tree from an adjoining housing complex fell on it on Tuesday afternoon, a civic official said.

No one was injured in the incident which took place on the arterial Ghodbunder Road, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant told PTI.

''Five two-wheelers parked in the school premises were damaged. Fire brigade and RDMC personnel are currently clearing the debris,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global
4
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022