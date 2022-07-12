Protection fall of Thane school collapses; no report of injuries, 5 vehicles damaged

A part of the protection wall of a school building collapsed in Thane city's Patlipada area when a tree from an adjoining housing complex fell on it on Tuesday afternoon, a civic official said.

No one was injured in the incident which took place on the arterial Ghodbunder Road, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant told PTI.

''Five two-wheelers parked in the school premises were damaged. Fire brigade and RDMC personnel are currently clearing the debris,'' he added.

