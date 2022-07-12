Left Menu

Gujarat: Kin of girl killed by crocodile get Rs 5 lakh as compensation

PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 12-07-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 20:18 IST
Gujarat: Kin of girl killed by crocodile get Rs 5 lakh as compensation
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The kin of a 14-year-old girl killed in a crocodile attack in Gujarat's Vadodara district on July 1 were given a compensation cheque of Rs 5 lakh by local Member of Parliament Ranjan Bhatt on Tuesday, officials said.

Tulsi Naik was dragged into Dev river in Valva village when she was washing clothes along with her sister, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Vadodara), Ravirajsinh Rathod said.

On being alerted to the incident, forest and fire brigade personnel had fished out her body, he added. In a tweet, Vadodara Lok Sabha MP Bhatt said, ''Met the family members of Tulsi Naik (14), who was killed in a crocodile attack at Valva village in Waghodia taluka and paid tribute.'' Bhatt further tweeted she had given the family Rs 5 lakh, which was the compensation amount paid by the state forest department, and a one-month ration kit.

The state government had earlier revised the compensation amount in cases of people getting killed in wild animal attacks from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global
4
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022