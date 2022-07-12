Gujarat: Kin of girl killed by crocodile get Rs 5 lakh as compensation

The kin of a 14-year-old girl killed in a crocodile attack in Gujarat's Vadodara district on July 1 were given a compensation cheque of Rs 5 lakh by local Member of Parliament Ranjan Bhatt on Tuesday, officials said.

Tulsi Naik was dragged into Dev river in Valva village when she was washing clothes along with her sister, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Vadodara), Ravirajsinh Rathod said.

On being alerted to the incident, forest and fire brigade personnel had fished out her body, he added. In a tweet, Vadodara Lok Sabha MP Bhatt said, ''Met the family members of Tulsi Naik (14), who was killed in a crocodile attack at Valva village in Waghodia taluka and paid tribute.'' Bhatt further tweeted she had given the family Rs 5 lakh, which was the compensation amount paid by the state forest department, and a one-month ration kit.

The state government had earlier revised the compensation amount in cases of people getting killed in wild animal attacks from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)