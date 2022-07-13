Nagpur: Villages near dams put on alert about possible floods

Several villages in Maharashtra's Nagpur district have been put on alert about the possibility of floods on Wednesday as the water was being released from dams following incessant rains, an official release said here.

The gates of Navegaonkhairi, Nandh and Vena dams have been opened to release water and as a result villages in Saoner, Parseoni, Ramtek, Umred and Bhivapur tehsils may face floods, collector R Vimla said in the release.

The villages in Bhivapur tehsil, in particular, face a danger of floods, she said. Villages near the Gosekhurd dam too have been asked to remain alert as the level of backwater is expected to rise. The administration is closely monitoring the rain situation, the collector added.

People should not venture outside unnecessarily and avoid crossing flooded bridges and causeways, the release said.

The district administration has provided helpline numbers 0712-2562668 and 1077 which flood-affected people can contact for seeking assistance.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Nagpur, said that thunderstorms with lightning and light-to-moderate rainfall were very likely at many places in Amravati, Akola, a few places in Washim, Wardha, and in isolated places in Yavatmal, Nagpur, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts of Vidarbha (eastern Maharashtra). There is a possibility of intense spells of rainfall at a few places in the Amravati and Akola districts, it added. The weather station at the Nagpur airport recorded 62.4 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am, the IMD said.

