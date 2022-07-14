Left Menu

Swimming pool & multi-gym inside park is against rules, says HC

Karnataka High Court has ordered the city civic agency Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike BBMP against constructing a swimming pool or gym inside the Gayathridevi park in Rajajinagar here.Allowing a public interest litigation PIL, a division bench of the HC said such constructions are prohibited under the Karnataka Parks, Playfields and Open Space Preservation and Regulation Act 1985 Section 8 1 and Rules 1985 Rule 6.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-07-2022 09:58 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 09:55 IST
Swimming pool & multi-gym inside park is against rules, says HC
Karnataka High Court Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka High Court has ordered the city civic agency Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) against constructing a swimming pool or gym inside the Gayathridevi park in Rajajinagar here.

Allowing public interest litigation (PIL), a division bench of the HC said such constructions are prohibited under the Karnataka Parks, Playfields, and Open Space (Preservation and Regulation) Act 1985 (Section 8 (1) and Rules 1985 (Rule 6). The Bench comprised Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J M Kazi. The Park, also known as the Mariyappana Palya Park, is in BBMP Ward 98, Prakashnagar in the Rajajinagar Assembly constituency. Local residents, J Srinivas, R Lakshminarayan, B S Praveen Kumar, and B K Harish Kumar had filed the PIL.

Advocate G R Mohan had alleged that based on proposals given by the 'land mafia,' the BBMP was trying to construct ''at a cost of Rs.6 crore, swimming pool, sports complex, multi gym, squash court, and 26 gazebos.'' Despite several requests by the locals to the Rajajinagar MLA against the construction, the works were started, the Advocate alleged. So they approached the HC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
2
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
3
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022