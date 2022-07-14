Heavy rainfall in parts of Rajasthan

Heavy rainfall occurred in some parts of Rajasthan with Jhalawar's Dug area receiving 140 cm of rain, officials said on Thursday.

According to the meteorological department, Bunga in Banswara recorded 137 mm of rain, while the rainfall gauged in Bagidora, Shergarh, Raipur, Sajjangarh and Sallopat was 98 mm, 93 mm, 91 mm, 80 mm, and 79 mm, respectively.

Several other places recorded rainfall below 79 mm during the past 24 hours.

The department has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Banswara, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Barmer, Jalore, and Pali districts during the next 24 hours.

