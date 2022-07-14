Left Menu

Separatist leader says two killed in Ukrainian strike on bus station

In a post on Telegram, Denis Pushilin, head of the self-proclaimed, Russian-backed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said that two civilians had been killed and three wounded when the bus station was struck by a howitzer. Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko accused Russian forces on social media of striking the centre of Donetsk but pinning the blame on Ukraine.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 14-07-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 21:44 IST
Two people were killed when Ukrainian forces shelled a bus station in the separatist-held city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, a separatist leader said on Thursday. In a post on Telegram, Denis Pushilin, head of the self-proclaimed, Russian-backed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said that two civilians had been killed and three wounded when the bus station was struck by a howitzer.

Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko accused Russian forces on social media of striking the centre of Donetsk but pinning the blame on Ukraine. Reuters video from the scene showed a bus driver dead at the wheel and another body covered by a sheet on the ground. Reuters was unable to independently establish who was responsible.

Donetsk city has been held by DPR forces since 2014 but Ukraine still controls part of wider Donetsk province, which Russia is trying to capture with the help of its proxies in east Ukraine.

