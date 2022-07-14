Take legal action against those damaging heritage sites: UP CM to officials

Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asked officials to not hesitate in taking legal action against those who damage heritage sites in the state.The chief minister inaugurated the Mansarovar Shiv Temple here that has been constructed at a cost of Rs 601.38 lakh.

PTI | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 14-07-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 22:04 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The chief minister inaugurated the Mansarovar Shiv Temple here that has been constructed at a cost of Rs 601.38 lakh. Tourism development and restoration work of Ramlila site have also been carried out at a cost of Rs 164.28 lakh, officials said.

With the development of best tourism facilities here, all the work of beautification has been completed today, Adityanath said.

Stressing that development programmes can be carried forward with the cooperation of people, Adityanath said the responsibility of preserving heritage sites should be borne by the common people.

If a person damages or defaces a heritage site, he must be stopped from doing so. If he still continues, then there should be no hesitation in initiating legal action against him, the chief minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

