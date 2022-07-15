Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Animals in Madrid Zoo chew on popsicles for heatwave relief

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2022 10:35 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 10:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

With temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius (104°F) amid a searing heatwave in Spain, Madrid Zoo's top celebrity, Bing Xing the giant panda, enjoyed watermelon popsicles on Wednesday provided by keepers to keep him and other animals cool. In addition to his daily ration of 50 kg of fresh bamboo, Bing Xing, whose name means "star of ice", eagerly chewed on frozen fruit on a stick.

(With inputs from agencies.)

