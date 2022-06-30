Left Menu

Spain's foreign minister does not rule out NATO intervention in Mali

Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Thursday he does not rule out a NATO intervention in Mali if needed, after the alliance's summit in Madrid mentioned terrorism among the "hybrid threats" that hostile powers can use to undermine its stability.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 30-06-2022 12:46 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 12:36 IST
Spain's foreign minister does not rule out NATO intervention in Mali
Jose Manuel Albares Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Thursday he does not rule out a NATO intervention in Mali if needed after the alliance's summit in Madrid mentioned terrorism among the "hybrid threats" that hostile powers can use to undermine its stability. Asked about a NATO intervention in Mali, he told local radio station RNE: "No, we don't rule it out."

"If it were necessary and if it posed a threat to our security, we would do it," he added. The new NATO Strategic Concept mentions terrorism and migration as elements to monitor in the next decade and points to the southern flank as a new source of risk to stability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022