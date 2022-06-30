Spain's foreign minister does not rule out NATO intervention in Mali

Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Thursday he does not rule out a NATO intervention in Mali if needed after the alliance's summit in Madrid mentioned terrorism among the "hybrid threats" that hostile powers can use to undermine its stability. Asked about a NATO intervention in Mali, he told local radio station RNE: "No, we don't rule it out."

"If it were necessary and if it posed a threat to our security, we would do it," he added. The new NATO Strategic Concept mentions terrorism and migration as elements to monitor in the next decade and points to the southern flank as a new source of risk to stability.

