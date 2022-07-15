Left Menu

Rains continue to batter parts of south Gujarat, Saurashtra

Large parts of the state have been witnessing heavy showers since the last one week.In the 24-hour period that ended at 6 am of Friday, Kaprada taluka of Valsad recorded 253 mm downpour.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-07-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 14:32 IST
Rains continue to batter parts of south Gujarat, Saurashtra
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains continued to lash several parts of south Gujarat and the Saurashtra region on Friday with six talukas receiving over 200 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending 6 am, officials said.

There appears to be no immediate respite in sight as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted ''heavy to very heavy rainfall'' at some places in south Gujarat and Saurashtra in the next 24 hours.

A release by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) said since the monsoon is still active over Gujarat, considerable rainfall was recorded between 6 am and 10 am on Friday in the Valsad and Navsari districts of south Gujarat and Gir Somnath district of the Saurashtra region. Large parts of the state have been witnessing heavy showers for the last week.

In the 24-hour period that ended at 6 am on Friday, Kaprada taluka of Valsad recorded a 253 mm downpour. It was followed by Chikhli of Navsari (244 mm), Sutrapada of Gir Somnath (240 mm), Gandevi or Navsari (231 mm), Dharampur of Valsad (212 mm), Navsari taluka (211 mm) and Jalalpor of Navsari (183 mm), the SEOC said.

On Friday, Talala taluka of Gir Somnath received 60 mm rainfall between 6 am and 10 am, followed by Kaprada of Valsad (49 mm), Veraval of Gir Somnath (47 mm), and 38 mm in Gandevi taluka of Navsari.

The IMD has also warned that ''extremely heavy rainfall'' may occur at isolated places in Navsari and Dang districts of south Gujarat and some places in the Saurashtra region, mainly Amreli, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, and Gir Somnath in the next 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022