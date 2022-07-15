5 die as wall of under-construction godown collapses in Delhi's Alipur

Five people were killed and many feared trapped after a wall of an under-construction godown collapsed in outer Delhi's Alipur area, police said on Friday.

According to fire department officials, over 10 people are trapped under the debris and so far four persons have been rescued.

Officials said four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, adding the area of the godown is about 5,000 sqr yard.

