Monitoring relief work, pray for soul of deceases: Kejriwal on Alipur wall collapse

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said he was monitoring the relief work following the wall collapse in Alipur that killed five people.According to the fire department, over 10 people are trapped under the debris and so far four have been rescued.A very tragic incident happened in Alipur. I am monitoring the relief work.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 15:42 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said he was monitoring the relief work following the wall collapse in Alipur that killed five people.

According to the fire department, over 10 people are trapped under the debris and so far four have been rescued.

''A very tragic incident happened in Alipur. The district administration is involved in relief and rescue work. I am monitoring the relief work. I pray for the souls of the deceased,'' Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Officials said four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, adding the area of the godown is about 5,000 sqr yards.

