Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic

When the traffic light turns red on a busy Caracas street, Venezuelan dancer Kenyer Mendez seizes his chance -- sliding headfirst between waiting cars to show off his daredevil breakdance moves. Videos of Mendez performing the so-called "head slide" with an oiled helmet on the streets of Venezuela's capital have gone viral, and the 27-year old dancer is dreaming big now: hoping to make the national breakdancing team for the Olympics as well as break the Guinness World Record for longest head slide.

(With inputs from agencies.)