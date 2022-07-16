Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2022 02:36 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 02:29 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic

When the traffic light turns red on a busy Caracas street, Venezuelan dancer Kenyer Mendez seizes his chance -- sliding headfirst between waiting cars to show off his daredevil breakdance moves. Videos of Mendez performing the so-called "head slide" with an oiled helmet on the streets of Venezuela's capital have gone viral, and the 27-year old dancer is dreaming big now: hoping to make the national breakdancing team for the Olympics as well as break the Guinness World Record for longest head slide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

