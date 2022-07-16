Normal life affected in various places as heavy rain lashes Odisha’s coastal belt

Normal life was thrown out of gear in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, including other places across the coastal region on Saturday as rain lashed these areas since early morning under the influence of a low-pressure area.

Intense spells of rain continued over several parts of the twin city area of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. ''It may cause temporary water logging in low-lying and underpass areas,'' Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar tweeted.

The heavy rain spelled a tough time for office goers. School students were, however, spared as schools were closed it being a Saturday.

The attendance in government offices, including the Lok Sabha Bhavan and the Charvel Bhavan was thin due to the rains.

Most of the shops and business establishments remained closed in the state capital and the public transport service was affected, an official said.

According to the Met Center, Balipatna received 95.5 mm of rainfall, Balianta in Khurda district received 86 mm, Chilika 85mm, and Bhubaneswar airport 49.1mm by 8:30 am on Saturday.

Reports of heavy rainfall were received from other districts too, revenue department officials said.

IMD has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in several parts of the state over the next couple of hours. There is also a possibility of water logging due to the intense rain (2-3 cm) in the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

Earlier, the IMD had issued an orange (be prepared) alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of the state till 8:30 am on Saturday.

It has also issued a yellow (be updated) warning for Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha, Puri, Nayagarh, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur, and Jharsuguda districts.

The special relief commissioner has instructed the district collectors of Khurda and Cuttack to take measures to dewater low-lying areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)