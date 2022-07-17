4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of El Salvador
A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of El Salvador shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday (0100 GMT on Sunday), the U.S. Geological Survey said.
Tremors were felt in the capital, San Salvador, according to a Reuters witness. No deaths or damage were immediately reported.
