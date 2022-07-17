SSH in Srinagar all set to conduct renal transplant surgeries

Jammu and Kashmir government-run Super Specialty Hospital here is all set to conduct renal transplant surgeries as the necessary approval has been secured and the infrastructure put in place, officials said on Sunday.

It will be the second such facility in the Valley after Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, where the complicated medical procedure will be performed.

The Super Specialty Hospital (SSH) has been approved for renal transplant surgeries and will start functioning the next month, the officials said.

The hospital, located at Shireen Bagh here, has put in place all necessary infrastructure, they said.

Registration and permission for renal surgery at the facility were secured in September last year, they added.

“The patients have to be cleared by an authorisation committee, constituted already by the government. The process takes some time,” the officials said.

There is a team of over 15 specialists who will be conducting these procedures, they said.

The team will be initially guided by the director of Urology and Renal Transplant and Robotic Surgery at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre Mumbai, Dr (Prof) Shailesh Raina, the officials said.

The treatment will also be done under the PMJAY Sehat scheme, they said.

“The patients can have the procedure done here at almost zero cost. The average transplant procedure costs Rs 5 lakh with additional expenditure incurred on travel, lodging and boarding in a metro city like Delhi which is an expensive affair.

“The patients will be saving at least Rs 4.5 lakh as most of the expenses are covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme,” Dr Syed Sajjad Nazir, Professor and Head of Department, Urology, Uro-oncology and Renal Transplantation Centre, SSH, said.

