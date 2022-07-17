Left Menu

Rains lash parts of Haryana, Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-07-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 22:32 IST
The maximum temperatures hovered close to normal limits at most places in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday following rainfall in many areas.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, received light rains and recorded a high of 34.4 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department here.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a maximum temperature of 34.1 degrees Celsius, Karnal 33.2 degrees Celsius, Hisar 34 degrees Celsius, Gurugram 37.8 degrees Celsius and Rohtak 34.8 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Gurdaspur recorded a high of 33.5 degrees Celsius, Patiala 33.3 degrees Celsius, Amritsar 33.6 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 32.2 degrees Celsius and Pathankot 35.3 degrees Celsius.

