Rains lash parts of Haryana, Punjab
- Country:
- India
The maximum temperatures hovered close to normal limits at most places in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday following rainfall in many areas.
Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, received light rains and recorded a high of 34.4 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department here.
In Haryana, Ambala recorded a maximum temperature of 34.1 degrees Celsius, Karnal 33.2 degrees Celsius, Hisar 34 degrees Celsius, Gurugram 37.8 degrees Celsius and Rohtak 34.8 degrees Celsius.
In Punjab, Gurdaspur recorded a high of 33.5 degrees Celsius, Patiala 33.3 degrees Celsius, Amritsar 33.6 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 32.2 degrees Celsius and Pathankot 35.3 degrees Celsius.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rs 4,000 per acre for farmers growing pulses, oilseeds in Haryana's seven districts
Proposal to install solar panels on canals across Haryana: Power Minister
Two held in Haryana's Nuh, illegal weapons seized
Haryana to re-engage retired teachers to fill up vacant posts in govt schools
Haryana police busts illegal arms manufacturing unit in Rajasthan's Kathaul