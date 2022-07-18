Left Menu

Humid Monday morning in Delhi, possibility of light rain

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2022 10:59 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 10:56 IST
Humid Monday morning in Delhi, possibility of light rain
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

It was a humid morning in the national capital on Monday with the minimum temperature settling at 27.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

The weather office has forecast cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain or drizzle.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the relative humidity at 8.30 is was recorded at 82 percent.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 37 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature settled at 35 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 24.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average temperature.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022