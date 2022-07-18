Humid Monday morning in Delhi, possibility of light rain

It was a humid morning in the national capital on Monday with the minimum temperature settling at 27.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

The weather office has forecast cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain or drizzle.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the relative humidity at 8.30 is was recorded at 82 percent.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 37 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature settled at 35 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 24.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average temperature.

