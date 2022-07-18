Not yet received ED notice: Ex-Kerala FM

Senior CPI(M) leader T M Thomas Isaac on Monday accused the Centre of 'misusing' the central investigating agencies for 'political gains'.

He was responding to reporters' queries regarding the receipt of notice from the ED on the functioning of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), as reported in the media.

Isaac reiterated that he has not yet received any notice from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) asking him to appear before it for questioning. Official sources had on Sunday said that the ED has summoned the former Finance Minister in connection with the probe into alleged violations in the financial dealings of KIIFB during the previous LDF government in Kerala.

Terming it as a 'political move', he said, ''The BJP government at the Centre is misusing all investigation agencies for their political gains. Before the last election, the ED, the CAG, and even the Income Tax department were after the KIIFB. Then what happened? Now, they might have some ulterior motive behind this. I am not even sure whether it's a real one. It seems like this was first given to media persons. Not sure whether someone amongst you (media) made it up.'' If any such notice is served, then it's 'politically motivated, he said.

KIIFB is the primary agency of the state government for financing large and critical infrastructure projects and had last year raised Rs 2,150 crore through its debut masala bond issue as part of its plan to mobilize Rs 50,000 crore to fund large and critical infrastructure projects in the southern state.

Isaac detailed the positive impact of KIIFB in the state.

''The government schools have been modernized, people are witnessing changes in our government hospitals, and our roads are being repaired one by one. The Transgrid project will be completed by this year's end, there is no shortage of electricity and the KFON is nearing completion,'' he said.

The Left leader alleged that the BJP was ''rattled'' by Kerala's achievements through KIIFB.

''We are executing tasks which were considered impossible and this has rattled the BJP. Their attitude is to hand over the infrastructure development to the corporates. But if we do, then they (corporates) will expect returns. Do we need toll plazas on our roads? Are we ready to pay exorbitant charges at hospitals and hefty fees at schools due to renovations and modern facilities?'' Isaac asked.

This is an alternative, a Kerala model, Isaac pointed out.

During the campaign for the state assembly elections last year, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticized the functioning of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), alleging that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has flayed its financial dealings.

She had also termed as ''questionable'' the operation of KIIFB.

