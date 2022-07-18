Left Menu

European satellite dodges potential collision with space debris at short notice

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 18-07-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 22:54 IST
European satellite dodges potential collision with space debris at short notice
Image Credit: Twitter (@esaoperations)
  • Country:
  • France

The European Space Agency's three-satellite Swarm mission recently dodged out of the way of a mystery piece of space debris spotted just hours before a potential collision.

Swarm, a mission dedicated to unravelling the mysteries of Earth's magnetic field, is made up of three satellites, A, B and C (also known as Alpha, Bravo and Charlie).

According to ESA, a small piece of space debris was detected hurtling towards Alpha at 16:00 CEST, on 30 June. The risk of impact was high enough that Alpha needed to get out of the way - fast.

"And worse, the alert meant that the Swarm team was now suddenly racing against two clocks. Another manoeuvre was planned for just a few hours after the potential collision and had to be cancelled to give Alpha enough time to duck out of the way of the debris. That manoeuvre was also very time sensitive and had to be entirely replanned, recalculated and carried out within a day," the agency said.

The Swarm team, together with the Flight Dynamics team at ESA's mission control, planned and carried out the evasive action in just four hours, and then replanned and carried out the other manoeuvre within 24 hours. The satellite is now safe from a collision with that piece of space junk.

Launched on 22 November 2013, ESA's Swarm satellite mission measures the magnetic signals that stem from Earth's core, as well as other signals that come from the crust, oceans, ionosphere and magnetosphere, leading to new insight into many natural processes.

TRENDING

1
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
2
Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on gas supplies to Europe

Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on gas supplies to Europe

United Kingdom
3
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to hold mass COVID testing exercise over July 19-21; North Korea says it is nearing end of the COVID crisis as Asian neighbors fight resurgence and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to hold mass COVID testing exercise over July ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022