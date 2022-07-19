India an immortal nation: RSS chief Bhagwat

Left Menu

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has said India is an immortal nation with a unique essence of morality which brings peace and unites every country in the world.Bhagwat was speaking on Monday at a religious discourse in a temple here in Maharashtra.Citing Swami Vivekananda, the RSS chief said every nation has a specific purpose.A nation is born to fulfil that purpose.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 19-07-2022 09:16 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 09:16 IST
''A nation is born to fulfil that purpose. The nation emerges and prospers to fulfil that specific purpose. It then becomes history and withers away like the Roman Empire,'' he said. ''But, our nation's purpose is such that it is amar (immortal). We have the essence of 'dharmatatva' (morality) which balances the life of everyone in the world, brings peace and unites everyone,'' he said.

India has the unique ''dharmatatva'' which keeps people, groups and also nature in a proper form with human development without harming the environment, Bhagwat said.

This sense of morality sees that people become good and they do not give birth to (demon king) Ravan and (German dictator) Hitler, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

