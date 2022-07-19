Driver charred to death, 2 injured in collision of trucks in Rajasthan

Two trucks collided in Rajasthan's Barmer district leading to the driver of one of the vehicles being charred to death, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred near the Jalikheda bus stand at midnight and both the trucks caught fire after the collision.

While locals rescued two people, one of the truck drivers, Ramaram (32), got stuck inside the vehicle and died, they said, adding the injured are being treated at a district hospital.

The highway remained closed for nearly four hours, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)