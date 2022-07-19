Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people
An earthquake has shaken a remote area of eastern Afghanistan, injuring at least 31 people, a Taliban official said Tuesday.The quake struck in the same region where an earthquake last month killed hundreds of people and caused widespread devastation.
- Country:
- Pakistan
An earthquake has shaken a remote area of eastern Afghanistan, injuring at least 31 people, a Taliban official said Tuesday.
The quake struck in the same region where an earthquake last month killed hundreds of people and caused widespread devastation. Earlier reports said 10 people were injured.
The US Geological Survey said Monday's earthquake had a magnitude of 5.1.
Abdul Wahid Rayan, director of the Taliban news agency Bakhtar, said the quake struck two districts of the eastern Paktika province.
He said that 18 people were injured in Gayan and 13 others injured in Ziruk district, "There are women and children among those injured in the quake," added Rayan.
Dozens of residential houses were destroyed and there have been several aftershocks since Monday evening, he added.
Last month's more powerful earthquake ignited yet another crisis in the struggling country, further underscoring the Taliban's limited capabilities and isolation. UN officials said at the time that 770 people were killed, while the Taliban put the death toll at 1,150.
Overstretched aid groups already keeping millions of Afghans alive had rushed supplies to victims of the June quake, but most countries responded tepidly to Taliban calls for international help.
The international cut-off of Afghanistan's financing has deepened the country's economic collapse and fuelled its humanitarian crises.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Talibani commander uses military helicopter to take newly-wed bride home
Afghan women's fight for rights continues under Taliban regime
Afghan women protest, demand reopening of schools after Taliban skips to discuss women's rights in Loya Jirga
EXCLUSIVE-United Arab Emirates set to run Kabul airport in deal with Taliban, sources say
Will not allow use of Afghan soil to launch attacks on other countries: Taliban supreme leader