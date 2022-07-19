Development work began on 13 of 26 national waterways identified for cargo, passenger movement: Govt

Development work has started on 13 of the 26 national waterways that have been found feasible for cargo and passenger movement, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

To promote water transport in the country, 111 inland waterways have been declared as National Waterways (NWs) under the National Waterways Act, 20l6.

''Based on the outcome of techno-economic feasibility and detailed project reports of the NWs completed, an action plan has been formulated for 26 NWs which have been found viable for cargo/passenger movement,'' ports, shipping, and waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal said in response to a question in Rajya Sabha.

''Development activities have been initiated in the first 13 NWs out of this 26 NWs,'' he added.

Civilian travel through inland waterways implies passenger transportation utilizing inland vessels on any waterway, including National Waterways.

The central government through Inland Waterways Authority of India (lWAl), an autonomous organization under the ministry of ports, shipping, and waterways, regulates the development of inland waterways which have been declared as National Waterways under the National Waterways Act, 20l6 for shipping and navigation.

The infrastructure developed on NWs like channels with navigational facilities and terminals/jetties may also be used by ferry/tourist vessels.

Also, financial assistance for the construction of passenger jetties and infrastructure facilities on waterways in Karnataka has been approved under the Sagarmala scheme.

Cargo movement of 108.79 million metric tonnes (MMT) by inland water transport through NWs has been recorded during 2021-22.

