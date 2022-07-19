PETA India takes umbrage at keeping/breeding foreign dogs used for unlawful fighting and racing

Days after an elderly woman was mauled to death by her pet pit bull in Uttar Pradesh's capital city Lucknow, PETA India has written to Union Minister of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala to prohibit keeping and breeding of foreign dogs used for fighting, an official statement said on Tuesday. The 82-year-old woman was mauled to death by her pet dog at her house in Qaiserbagh area on July 13. According to police, Sushila Tripathi, a retired school teacher, was on the roof of her house when the canine attacked her. ''Dogs are suffering for cruel human exploits such as criminal dogfighting, illegal racing, and because many people treat them like toys rather than living beings. A prohibition on all breeds used for unlawful fighting and racing, and those with breathing difficulties would protect these dogs from being born only to face cruelty and suffering,'' veterinarian and CEO of PETA India, Manilal Valliyate said.

In India, inciting dogs to fight is illegal and comes under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960.

According to a statement by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), pit bull-type dogs are commonly bred to be used in illegal fighting or kept on heavy chains as attack dogs.

''Organised dogfights are prevalent in Punjab, Haryana, and other parts of north India, making pit bull-type dogs the most abused breed. In a fight, the dogs are encouraged to continue until both dogs become exhausted and at least one is seriously injured or dies,'' the statement said.

PETA India has sought legal amendments to ''safeguard'' these breeds from such ''cruel exploitation''. Pit bulls are medium-size and short hair dogs, which are considered too ferocious to be kept as house pets by untrained people.

PTI ABU SRY

