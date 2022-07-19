London mayor: Heat wave brings surge in number of city fires
The mayor of London says a heat wave that has brought temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) is causing a “huge surge” in the number of fires in the city.
Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Tuesday the fire service is under “immense pressure”.
The blazes include a grass fire in Wennington on the eastern edge of the city that is being tackled by 100 firefighters.
The London Fire Brigade said it had declared a “major incident,” which means it can call on resources from other emergency services.
