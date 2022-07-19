Greek widlfire rages near Athens, threatens residential areas

A wildfire fuelled by strong winds raged on a mountainous area near homes on the outskirts of the Greek capital on Tuesday, prompting authorities to order the evacuation of at least one area.

About 78 firefighters assisted by 22 engines and 16 aircraft were trying to tame the blaze in Penteli, some 27 km (16 miles)away from central Athens, before it spreads out.

A fire brigade spokesman told Reuters the wildfire was not directly threatening any homes so far but would be hard to control. State TV ERT said that around 1600 GMT authorities ordered the evacuation of Drafi area.

