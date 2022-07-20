Left Menu

Frog wedding held in UP's Gorakhpur to get rains

A wedding ceremony of two frogs was held in Uttar Pradeshs Gorakhpur in the belief it will bring showers in the state that has received less-than-normal rain this monsoon. Organised by the Hindu Mahasangh, a local outfit, all rituals were followed at the ceremony held at the Kalibari temple in Gorakhpur on Tuesday.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 20-07-2022 09:20 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 09:20 IST
Frog wedding held in UP's Gorakhpur to get rains
  • Country:
  • India

A wedding ceremony of two frogs was held in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur in the belief it will bring showers in the state that has received less-than-normal rain this monsoon. Organised by the Hindu Mahasangh, a local outfit, all rituals were followed at the ceremony held at the Kalibari temple in Gorakhpur on Tuesday. People flocked in large numbers to witness the ''marriage''.

Ramakant Verma of the Hindu Mahasangh said, ''The entire area is facing a drought-like situation. Five days of Sawan (a month in the Hindu calendar) month have already passed, but there is no rain.'' ''Last week, we performed Hawan Pujan... Now we organised the marriage of a pair of frogs. We hope the ritual will work and we will have rain in the area,'' he said.

The people present there asserted that the ritual will certainly work and they will get respite from the heat.

On July 13, a group of women in the Maharajganj district of the state soaked the local MLA Jaimangal Kanojiya and Nagar Palika chairman Krishna Gopal Jaiswal in a mud tub to please rain god 'Indra'.

Jaiswal said, ''Facing a drought-like situation, the women only followed the age-old tradition to please the rain god.'' PTI CORR ABN NSD NSD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan
4
Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022