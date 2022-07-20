Left Menu

NASA/JAXA X-ray observatory XRISM passes key milestones; will launch in 2023 to watch the cosmos

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 20-07-2022 13:05 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 13:05 IST
NASA/JAXA X-ray observatory XRISM passes key milestones; will launch in 2023 to watch the cosmos
Image Credit: JAXA/NEC

The X-ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission, or XRISM, recently passed two key milestones on its path to observing the cosmos. The mission is a collaboration between the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and NASA to investigate the universe using high-resolution imaging and spectroscopy.

XRISM is expected to launch in 2023 on a JAXA HII-A rocket from Japan's Tanegashima Space Center. Recently, the major components of the spacecraft, including its two instruments, named Resolve and Xtend - were integrated onto the observatory for the first time.

  • The Resolve instrument will precisely measure low-energy X-rays to extract information about the physical state and motion of ionized gases associated with supernova remnants, galaxy clusters, and outflows streaming from supermassive black holes in active galaxies.
  • The Xtend instrument, detecting X-rays of similar energy, will produce images with a field of view about 150 times larger than Resolve, extending XRISM's cosmic grasp.

"The science from XRISM will be extraordinary. The Resolve instrument promises to open a new window on the high-energy universe," said Goddard's Brian Williams, the NASA project scientist for the mission.

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan
4
Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022