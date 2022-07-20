NASA/JAXA X-ray observatory XRISM passes key milestones; will launch in 2023 to watch the cosmos
The X-ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission, or XRISM, recently passed two key milestones on its path to observing the cosmos. The mission is a collaboration between the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and NASA to investigate the universe using high-resolution imaging and spectroscopy.
XRISM is expected to launch in 2023 on a JAXA HII-A rocket from Japan's Tanegashima Space Center. Recently, the major components of the spacecraft, including its two instruments, named Resolve and Xtend - were integrated onto the observatory for the first time.
- The Resolve instrument will precisely measure low-energy X-rays to extract information about the physical state and motion of ionized gases associated with supernova remnants, galaxy clusters, and outflows streaming from supermassive black holes in active galaxies.
- The Xtend instrument, detecting X-rays of similar energy, will produce images with a field of view about 150 times larger than Resolve, extending XRISM's cosmic grasp.
"The science from XRISM will be extraordinary. The Resolve instrument promises to open a new window on the high-energy universe," said Goddard's Brian Williams, the NASA project scientist for the mission.
