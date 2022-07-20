NASA/JAXA X-ray observatory XRISM passes key milestones; will launch in 2023 to watch the cosmos

The X-ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission, or XRISM, recently passed two key milestones on its path to observing the cosmos. The mission is a collaboration between the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and NASA to investigate the universe using high-resolution imaging and spectroscopy.

XRISM is expected to launch in 2023 on a JAXA HII-A rocket from Japan's Tanegashima Space Center. Recently, the major components of the spacecraft, including its two instruments, named Resolve and Xtend - were integrated onto the observatory for the first time.

The Resolve instrument will precisely measure low-energy X-rays to extract information about the physical state and motion of ionized gases associated with supernova remnants, galaxy clusters, and outflows streaming from supermassive black holes in active galaxies.

The Xtend instrument, detecting X-rays of similar energy, will produce images with a field of view about 150 times larger than Resolve, extending XRISM's cosmic grasp.

"The science from XRISM will be extraordinary. The Resolve instrument promises to open a new window on the high-energy universe," said Goddard's Brian Williams, the NASA project scientist for the mission.