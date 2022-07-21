Left Menu

Urban art grows on Delhi Metro wall to mark 212th Independence Day of Colombia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 19:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
A thematic mural painted on a wall of a Delhi Metro station building here was inaugurated on Thursday, marking the 212th Independence Day of Colombia, officials said.

The artwork, a symbolic representation of the ''common man and the working class across the globe'' has been painted by ''renowned Colombian urban artist Laura Ortiz Hernández 'Soma Difusa' on the outside wall of Vasant Vihar Metro Station on the Magenta Line,'' the DMRC said.

The mural was inaugurated jointly by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in collaboration with the Colombian Embassy in India.

DMRC chief Vikas Kumar and Ambassador of Colombia to India Mariana Pacheco Montes, and other senior officials were present on the occasion. The event was organised to commemorate the ongoing 212th Independence Day celebrations of Colombia, the DMRC said in a statement.

"This is a special occasion for us Colombians, because it represents the values of our identity and the Colombian culture. We thank Delhi Metro for providing us a platform for this noble cause,'' the Ambassador of Colombia was quoted as saying in the statement. DMRC chief Kumar said the Delhi Metro has always tried to beautify its stations by promoting art, culture and heritage. ''The artwork at the Vasant Vihar station is a symbolic representation of the common man and the working class across the globe upon which the well-being of our environment and the human civilisation rests upon,'' the statement said.

