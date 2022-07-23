Left Menu

Amit Shah on two-day Gujarat visit from today; to launch 'e-FIR' service, other projects

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-07-2022 10:05 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 09:17 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day Gujarat visit from Saturday, during which he is scheduled to launch a host of projects, including the ''e-FIR'' service and a CCTV-based command and control room for police in Gandhinagar, officials said.

Shah will inaugurate this state-level control room for surveillance and traffic management at an event to be organized in the campus of National Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar on Saturday morning, they said.

At the same event, Shah will also launch the state Home Department's ''e-FIR'' project. Using this service, people can now lodge complaints on the department's website or mobile application to report the theft of their vehicles or mobile phones, a government release said.

The minister will also launch there the state-wide rollout of body-worn cameras for field policemen.

Later in the day, Shah will visit Mansa town in the Gandhinagar district to inaugurate a newly-built library, a community kitchen for providing cooked food to anganwadis and a hall built by Mansa municipality, the officials said.

Shah, who represents the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, will also visit the civil hospital and Chandrasar lake in Mansa, his native place.

On Sunday, he will inaugurate several projects of the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority, they said.

