Left Menu

3 injured in firing over construction of balcony in UP village

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 24-07-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 19:03 IST
3 injured in firing over construction of balcony in UP village
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were injured in firing over the construction of a balcony here on Sunday, police said.

According to local residents, Uttar Pradesh Police constable Pramod Yadav’s house was under construction at Maudharmangal village under Khajni police station.

His neighbours had objected to the construction of a balcony claiming it would encroach upon their land, police said.

On Saturday evening, Pramod Yadav, posted in Basti district, reached the house along with his brother Munna Yadav, who is a BSF personnel, and three other relatives and the next morning, they began building the balcony, police said.

Rajdhari Yadav, Rajnath Yadav and Suleman Yadav of the opposing side too reached the spot and demanded that the construction be stopped which led to a clash between the two groups following which, Pramod Yadav opened fire at the trio injuring, police said.

Superintendent of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Awasthi said, ''The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital while police personnel have been deployed in the village and the situation is under control.” Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier; Africa's top public health body gets $100 million from World Bank and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leaders have received shots; Oral vaccine shows promise; hypertension ups COVID hospitalization risk and more

Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leader...

 Global
4
NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis missions

NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis mi...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022