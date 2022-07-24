3 injured in firing over construction of balcony in UP village

Three people were injured in firing over the construction of a balcony here on Sunday, police said.

According to local residents, Uttar Pradesh Police constable Pramod Yadav’s house was under construction at Maudharmangal village under Khajni police station.

His neighbours had objected to the construction of a balcony claiming it would encroach upon their land, police said.

On Saturday evening, Pramod Yadav, posted in Basti district, reached the house along with his brother Munna Yadav, who is a BSF personnel, and three other relatives and the next morning, they began building the balcony, police said.

Rajdhari Yadav, Rajnath Yadav and Suleman Yadav of the opposing side too reached the spot and demanded that the construction be stopped which led to a clash between the two groups following which, Pramod Yadav opened fire at the trio injuring, police said.

Superintendent of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Awasthi said, ''The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital while police personnel have been deployed in the village and the situation is under control.” Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused, he added.

