Foundation stone laid for Sree Narayana Guru circle in city

Karnataka Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar on Sunday laid foundation stone for the construction of Sree Narayana Guru circle at Lady Hill in the city.

Addressing the gathering, Kumar said the ideals of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru should be followed to bring about harmony and peace in society.

He aid work on the circle, to be built at a cost of Rs 48 lakh, will be completed by Navaratri. He said Kannada and the Culture department will be holding various programmes including Rath yatra as part of 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations to reach out to the people MLAs D Vedavyasa Kamath, Bharath Y Shetty and city mayor Premanand Shetty were among those present at the function.

