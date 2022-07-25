Odd News Roundup: Athletics-Nesting ospreys delight crowds at World Championships

Left Menu

When Noah Lyles led a stunning American sweep in the 200 metres on Thursday, he had some unusual cheerleaders watching over the starting line: A nest of ospreys who have become the World Championships' unofficial mascots. There is no starting gun nor roar of the crowd that rouses the raptors from their home on a platform above the University of Oregon School of Law, which is visible to the crowd at the 10-day international meet in Eugene, Oregon.

