Odisha plans to set up 12 more steel plants

At least 12 more steel plants will be set up in Odisha with a production capacity of 60 million ton per annum, state minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik said on Monday. Mallik, however, did not mention the time frame for setting up the units.

PTI | Bhubanswar | Updated: 25-07-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 20:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
At least 12 more steel plants will be set up in Odisha with a production capacity of 60 million ton per annum, state minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik said on Monday. Odisha currently has 51 steel plants with a production capacity of 33.12 mtpa, the minister said.

Three new steel facilities will be set up in Sundargarh district, two in Jajpur district, and one each in Angul, Kendrapada, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, and Jagatsinghpur districts.

Two steel firms are yet to decide on the districts from where they would operate, Odisha's Steel and Mines minister said while replying to a written question of BJD MLA Dhruba Charan Sahoo in the state assembly. Mallik, however, did not mention the time frame for setting up the units. Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India Limited has proposed to set up a 24 mtpa greenfield steel mill at Mahakalpada in Kendrapara district while JSW has planned for a 12 mtpa steel facility at Gadakujang area in Jagatsinghpur district, the minister said.

