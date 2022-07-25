Double-decker flyover in northeast Delhi to be completed by 2023: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said the construction of Delhi's much awaited double-decker flyover in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura will be completed by 2023 as nearly 50 per cent work on the project has been completed.

Sisodia reviewed various Public Works Department (PWD) projects during the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) meeting, including the double-decker flyover and CCTV and Wi-Fi installation on roads, according to an official statement.

Sisodia said the double decker flyover is an engineering marvel and shows the way for better utilisation of highly populated areas for traffic management and public transport.

''The unique 1.4 kilometer-long double-decker flyover between Yamuna Vihar and Bhajanpura will be completed by 2023 as 50% work has been completed,'' Sisodia said in the statement.

The double-decker flyover is being built on the upper deck of the Maujpur-Majlis Park metro corridor.

To ensure safety on city roads, the PWD will install CCTV cameras on 1,400 km-long roads falling under its jurisdiction at a distance of 100 meters on its either side, he said. The senior AAP leader said 35,000 more CCTV cameras will be installed in second phase while the first phase has almost been completed.

The statement also said of the 500 high mast 115 ft tall tricolours, 497 have been installed and the remaining will be fixed before August 15. The statement said the Delhi Government's free WiFi facility is available at 11,034 locations across the capital. Sisodia said crores of rupees are being saved due to this unique model of the flyover. ''Currently, 50 per cent of the work of this flyover has been completed and it will be ready for use by the end of 2023,'' the statement said.

He said after completion of this project, people of the surrounding areas will not have to deal with traffic jams and their time will also be saved. While reviewing the CCTV project, Sisodia said the security of Delhi residents will be strengthened with 35,000 more CCTV cameras in the second phase.

''In the second phase, installation of 35,000 more CCTV cameras is in progress and will be completed by December 2022,'' Sisodia said.

He also directed to set up an Integrated Control Centre for monitoring these cameras, from where the feed can be received and used towards improving roads, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)