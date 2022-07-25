2 killed after being struck by lightning in UP

Two people, including a 10-year-old child, died after being struck by lightning here on Monday in separate incidents, police said. Kusum Devi (33), a resident of Junglepur village under the Gopiganj police station area, was hit by lightning when she was sowing paddy in the fields, they said.

In another incident, Adarsh Yadav, a resident of Laxmania village under the Aurai police station area limits, died when he was hit by lightning.

The police said the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

