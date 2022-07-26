Left Menu

Turkey expects all sides to keep responsibilities in Ukraine grain deal, Erdogan says

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 26-07-2022 00:17 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 00:11 IST
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Turkey expects Kyiv and Moscow to keep to their responsibilities under a deal they signed regarding the export of Ukrainian grains.

Russia, Ukraine, the United Nations and Turkey signed a deal on Friday aimed at allowing safe passage for ships going in and out of three Ukrainian Black Sea ports that have been blocked by Russia since Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion.

"We expect them to own up to the deals they signed and to act according to the responsibilities they undertook," Erdogan said in an interview with state broadcaster TRT Haber, adding the "operational aspect" of the mechanism would be coordinated from a centre in Istanbul, with representatives from all parties.

