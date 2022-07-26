Left Menu

CREDAI to hold 12th edition of FAIRPRO in Coimbatore from July 29

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 26-07-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 15:27 IST
Real estate body Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) would hold the 12th edition of property exposition 'FAIRPRO' here from July 29, a top official said on Tuesday.

The property fair would bring in realty developers, banks, financial institution all under one roof providing an opportunity for buyers to purchase properties based on their preference for budget, location and need, CREDAI President Gugan Elango said here.

As many as 30 realtors were expected to showcase over 75 properties during the event which include luxury apartments, holiday villa, gated communities, residential plots and retirement homes among others.

CREDAI Coimbatore secretary Rajiv Ramasamy said despite increase in the cost of construction, the demand was very high as people were looking to secure their savings in lucrative avenues and the real estate sector is all set to cater to this segment by guaranteeing year-on-year appreciation.

