NAREDCO signs pact with Warehousing Association of India to help address land-related issues

Realtors' body NAREDCO has signed an agreement with the Warehousing Association of India to help address difficulties faced by developers engaged in the construction of warehouses.

WAI members mainly comprise developers and operators of warehouses as well as stakeholders linked to the warehousing industry.

In a statement on Wednesday, National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) said it has signed a a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Warehousing Association of India (WAI). ''With the signing of this MoU, we have paved the way for deep partnership and collaboration to solve the problems of construction and land-related difficulties that warehousing developers confront,'' NAREDCO President Rajan N Bandelkar said.

WAI has tied up with NAREDCO to ensure high standards of efficient, effective and ethical practices in the warehousing industry, the statement said.

