Left Menu

Maha CM Shinde-led group, BJP to contest Aurangabad civic polls in alliance: Rebel camp functionary

The rebel Shiv Sena group led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the BJP will contest the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation AMC elections in alliance, a rebel faction functionary said on Thursday.The AMC polls are due and the dates are yet to be announced.The Shiv Sena and the BJP had earlier ruled the civic body for over three decades.After the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena joined hands with the NCP and Congress to form government in the state in 2019, AMCs deputy mayor Vijay Autade, who was from the BJP, had resigned.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 28-07-2022 11:37 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 11:32 IST
Maha CM Shinde-led group, BJP to contest Aurangabad civic polls in alliance: Rebel camp functionary
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The rebel Shiv Sena group led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the BJP will contest the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections in alliance, a rebel faction functionary said on Thursday.

The AMC polls are due and the dates are yet to be announced.

The Shiv Sena and the BJP had earlier ruled the civic body for over three decades.

After the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena joined hands with the NCP and Congress to form government in the state in 2019, AMC's deputy mayor Vijay Autade, who was from the BJP, had resigned. ''Now the Shinde group and the BJP will contest the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation elections together. Primary discussions have already been held on this,'' the Shinde faction's district chief Rajendra Janjal told PTI.

He claimed the development of Aurangabad began when the previous Maharashtra government led by Devendra Fadnavis started giving funds for the city. January also claimed that some of the former corporators, who had won the AMC polls as part of the Thackeray-led Sena, were now in touch with the Shinde group.

On the issue of renaming Aurangabad as 'Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar', he said the people who have initiated a legal process against changing the name of the city belong to the NCP. ''People now know who really wants the renaming of Aurangabad,'' he said.

Notably, the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government under Thackeray had decided to rename the city Sambhajinagar in its last cabinet meeting on June 29 this year.

The new government led by CM Shinde earlier this month passed a fresh proposal that will see Marathwada's biggest city being called 'Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar'.

Public interest litigation (PIL) was filed on Wednesday in the Bombay High Court challenging the Maharashtra government's decision to change the name of Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar.

The petition filed by Mohammed Mushtaq Ahmed, Annasaheb Khandare, and Rajesh More, all residents of Aurangabad, is likely to be heard by the HC on August 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022